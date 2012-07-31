True Religion sales miss estimates, lowers 2012 forecast

* Q2 EPS $0.39 vs est. $0.35
* Q2 rev $104.9 mln vs est. $107.3 mln
* Lowers FY12 EPS view to $1.80-$1.86
* Cuts FY12 sales view to $450-$455 mln
* Shares fall 10 pct after the bell
July 31 True Religion Apparel Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales as customers bought
less of its spring and summer merchandise, and the premium denim
maker cut its full-year outlook, sending shares down 10 percent
after the bell.
The company now expects full-year earnings of $1.80 to $1.86
per share, down from its earlier forecast of $1.88-$1.95 per
share.
Sales are expected to be in the range of $450 million to
$455 million, down from its previous forecast of $450 million to
$460 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.97 per share, on
revenue of $467.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter profit rose to $9.8 million, or 39 cents per
share, from $9.4 m illion, or 38 c ents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at the company, known for making jeans with twisted
seams and low flap pockets, rose 7 p ercent to $104.9 million but
still fell short of estimates, hurt by slowing international
sales.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per
share, on revenue of $107.3 million.
Net sales for the international segment fell 2 percent to
$17.7 million, hit by lower wholesale sales in Korea and Canada.
True Religion shares were down 10 percent at $23.42 on
Tuesday after the bell. T hey closed at $26.24 on the Nasdaq.