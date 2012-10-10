版本:
2012年 10月 10日 星期三 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-True Religion climbs 26 percent in premarket

NEW YORK Oct 10 True Religion Apparel Inc : * Shares climb 26 percent in premarket trading

