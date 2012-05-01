UPDATE 1-True Religion Apparel profit beats estimates

* Q1 EPS $41 vs est $36
* Revenue up 14 pct to $106.8 mln
May 1 Premium denim maker True Religion Apparel
Inc's first-quarter results beat analysts'
expectations, helped by strong same-store sales at its U.S.
branded retail stores, sending its shares up 14 percent in
extended trade.
Net sales for the company's consumer direct segment in the
United States, which includes its retail stores and e-commerce
business, increased 22.6 percent to $65.5 million. This segment
accounts for 61.3 percent of its total net sales for the
quarter.
True Religion, which sells its namesake jeans for as much as
$300 in specialty boutiques and upscale department stores, also
attributed the strong performance to 13 new stores opened since
the first quarter of last year.
The company said it plans to open new retail stores both in
the U.S. and abroad and expand its wholesale presence outside
the U.S.
For the first quarter, the company reported net income of
$10.4 million, or 41 cents, compared with $8.9 million, or 36
cents, a year ago.
Sales rose 14 percent to $106.8 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post earnings
of 36 cents on a revenue of $102.43 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had in February forecast 2012 earnings of $1.88
to $1.95 a share, on revenue of $450 million to $460 million.
True Religion shares closed at $27.88 on Tuesday. They were
trading at $31.80 in after market trade.