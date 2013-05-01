版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Trulia shares up 17 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK May 1 Trulia Inc : * Shares up 17 percent in premarket trading
