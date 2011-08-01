UPDATE 2-Trulia seeking CFO to prepare for an IPO

* Search comes after Zillow's successful IPO

* Trulia cash-flow positive, COO says (Adds background on Trulia and rival Zillow, further quote)

By Alistair Barr

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 Trulia Inc is searching for a chief financial officer to help the real estate web site prepare for an initial public offering, chief operating officer Paul Levine said on Monday.

The CFO search comes after rival real estate site Zillow (Z.O) went public last month.

"It's great to see Zillow as a public company. We will be a public company sometime down the road. We're searching for a CFO to help us with that process," Levine said.

Zillow shares jumped during their first day of trading on July 20. The stock closed at $30.22 on Monday, versus a $20 IPO price.

Zillow had a net loss in the first quarter of 2011, but excluding stock-based compensation costs, taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization, the company made a profit of just over $1 million in the period.

Trulia, backed by venture capital firms including Accel Partners and Sequoia Capital, is also cash-flow positive and has "comparable audience scale and comparable revenue growth" to Zillow, Levine said on Monday.

A slew of Internet-based companies are looking to go public in coming months and years, including Groupon, LivingSocial and social networking leader Facebook.

Yelp, the San Francisco-based local reviews site, hired Rob Krolik last week as its chief financial officer. Krolik's resume includes time as CFO of Shopping.com where he led the company through an IPO and subsequent sale to eBay Inc (EBAY.O). (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Tim Dobbyn)