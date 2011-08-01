UPDATE 2-Trulia seeking CFO to prepare for an IPO

* Search comes after Zillow's successful IPO
* Trulia cash-flow positive, COO says
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 Trulia Inc is searching
for a chief financial officer to help the real estate web site
prepare for an initial public offering, chief operating officer
Paul Levine said on Monday.
The CFO search comes after rival real estate site Zillow
(Z.O) went public last month.
"It's great to see Zillow as a public company. We will be a
public company sometime down the road. We're searching for a
CFO to help us with that process," Levine said.
Zillow shares jumped during their first day of trading on
July 20. The stock closed at $30.22 on Monday, versus a $20 IPO
price.
Zillow had a net loss in the first quarter of 2011, but
excluding stock-based compensation costs, taxes, interest,
depreciation and amortization, the company made a profit of
just over $1 million in the period.
Trulia, backed by venture capital firms including Accel
Partners and Sequoia Capital, is also cash-flow positive and
has "comparable audience scale and comparable revenue growth"
to Zillow, Levine said on Monday.
A slew of Internet-based companies are looking to go public
in coming months and years, including Groupon, LivingSocial and
social networking leader Facebook.
Yelp, the San Francisco-based local reviews site, hired Rob
Krolik last week as its chief financial officer. Krolik's
resume includes time as CFO of Shopping.com where he led the
company through an IPO and subsequent sale to eBay Inc
(EBAY.O).
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Carol Bishopric and
Tim Dobbyn)