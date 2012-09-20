版本:
Shares of Trulia jump 30 pct in early NYSE trading

Sept 20 Shares of Trulia Inc soared over 30 percent in their market debut on Thursday, as investors bet on an improvement in the real estate market.

The San Francisco-based online real estate listing service opened at $22.10 after pricing shares at $17. The IPO raised $102 million.

Trulia's real estate website and mobile app provide data on home and neighborhood costs. It had 22 million monthly unique visitors in the six months ended June 30.

