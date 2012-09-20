Shares of Trulia jump 30 pct in early NYSE trading

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Shares of Trulia Inc soared over 30 percent in their market debut on Thursday, as investors bet on an improvement in the real estate market.
The San Francisco-based online real estate listing service opened at $22.10 after pricing shares at $17. The IPO raised $102 million.
Trulia's real estate website and mobile app provide data on home and neighborhood costs. It had 22 million monthly unique visitors in the six months ended June 30.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.