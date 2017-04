July 28 U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc said it would buy smaller rival Trulia Inc for $3.5 billion in stock.

Trulia shareholders will receive 0.444 common shares of Zillow for each share they hold and will own about 33 percent of the combined company, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)