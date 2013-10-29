版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 30日 星期三 05:21 BJT

Trulia sales double as it adds more subscribers

Oct 29 Online real estate listing service Trulia Inc's quarterly sales more than doubled as it added more subscribers, sending its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.

The company reported a net income of $7 million, or 19 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $1.7 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $40.3 million, the company said.

Trulia's shares closed at $42.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐