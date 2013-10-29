Trulia sales double as it adds more subscribers

Oct 29 Online real estate listing service Trulia Inc's quarterly sales more than doubled as it added more subscribers, sending its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.

The company reported a net income of $7 million, or 19 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $1.7 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $40.3 million, the company said.

Trulia's shares closed at $42.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.