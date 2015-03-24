MOVES-Goldman Sach's Rubin leaves for bond trader TruMid - Bloomberg

March 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's investment-grade bond trader, Josh Rubinson, has left the company to join debt market TruMid Financial LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rubinson will continue dealing with investment-grade debt at TruMid, the report said. He was named a Goldman Sachs managing director in 2011. (bloom.bg/1FTSjkb)

He follows a number of Wall Street executives who have gone to TruMid.

New York-based TruMid is hoping to open its bond market in mid-April and previously has hired traders from Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc, Citadel LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs and TruMid were not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Alan Crosby)