Trump Entertainment begins race to save Atlantic City casino

| WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 10
WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 10 Trump Entertainment
Resorts received U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval on Wednesday for
an agreement that gives it 30 days to craft a cost-cutting
turnaround plan to save its Taj Mahal casino-hotel from
liquidation.
A lawyer for Trump Entertainment said after the hearing in
Wilmington, Delaware, that the company could present a plan to
end operations.
"It could be a liquidating plan, but we hope not," said
Kristopher Hansen, an attorney with Stroock & Stroock & Lavan
who represents Trump Entertainment.
The company plans to close the smaller of its two casinos,
the Trump Plaza, next week. It will become the fourth
casino-hotel to close in the New Jersey seaside resort this
year.
Gaming revenues in Atlantic City have fallen by about half
over the past eight years as neighboring states legalized slot
machines and table games.
Earlier this month the city was hit by the closures of the
Showboat and the striking, two-year-old Revel casino hotel, a
$2.4 billion complex that many hoped would rejuvenate Atlantic
City.
Hansen said hopes that the closures would boost Trump
Entertainment's business by removing competition were misplaced
and gambling revenues had fallen 25 percent since the Revel shut
its doors. "We have been seeing accelerating losses," he told
Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hansen told Gross that the company could not find financing
to help keep it operating in bankruptcy, leaving the company
dependent on billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has liens on
the company's cash.
Icahn consented to giving the company 30 days to present a
plan of reorganization. The plan must be confirmed by Gross in
105 days, or late November.
Icahn is owed about $286 million.
"If in fact we need to shut the Taj Mahal we will pursue an
orderly wind-down of these cases thereafter," Hansen said.
The company said it spends about $20 million a year on
pension and other labor costs, which Hansen said was
unsustainable in the current gambling market. He said Trump
Entertainment also needed to cut its debt payments, which total
$38 million annually.
The casino emerged from its last bankruptcy in 2010, with a
plan backed by Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital Management investment
funds. Real estate developer-turned-reality TV star Donald Trump
held a minority stake.
Icahn at the time ridiculed the Lasry-Trump plan as a
"farce" that would land the company back in bankruptcy by
starving it of capital.
Trump sued the company bearing his name in August to have
his named removed, saying the properties were so poorly
maintained they would tarnish his image.
The latest filing marks the fifth bankruptcy related to
these casinos, according to Fitch, a credit rating agency.
The case is In re: Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-12103.
