UPDATE 2-U.S. appeals court allows Trump casino to break pact with unions

(Adds statement from Trump Entertainment)
By Tom Hals and Tracy Rucinski
Jan 15 The owner of the Trump Taj Mahal casino
in Atlantic City, New Jersey, may break its agreement with union
workers, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday, potentially
clearing the way for the company to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate and
celebrity real estate developer, has said he no longer has a
stake in the company he founded and which still bears his name.
Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc in 2014 filed for
bankruptcy and last year it convinced a U.S. bankruptcy judge
that it had to impose a new lower-cost contract on unionized
workers in order to secure a rescue deal with billionaire Carl
Icahn.
The union, Unite Here Local 54, appealed. It argued that
because the collective bargaining agreement, or CBA, expired
before Trump entered bankruptcy, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court
lacked jurisdiction.
In Friday's ruling, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia sided with Trump
Entertainment, saying a bankruptcy judge must be free to
evaluate a labor contract that may determine the fate of a
business.
"Under the policies of bankruptcy law, it is preferable to
preserve jobs through a rejection of a CBA, as opposed to losing
the positions permanently by requiring the debtor to comply with
the continuing obligations set out by the CBA," Judge Jane Roth
wrote in a 30-page opinion.
Unite Here's president said in a statement the union would
evaluate its options, including possible legal steps.
"The Taj Mahal will never turn around and be successful
without the full participation and involvement of its workers.
That won't happen while people have to worry about their
future," said Bob McDevitt, president of United Here.
Trump Entertainment co-chairman David Licht praised the
decision and the resulting cost savings. "This decision ensures
that Trump Taj Mahal will be in business for the foreseeable
future," he said in a statement.
Trump Entertainment's Taj Mahal was the city's largest
casino when it opened in 1990 and employed about 3,000 people
when the casino group filed for bankruptcy. Around 1,500 of the
workers were union members.
The company said in court documents that defeating the
union's appeal was a condition to exiting U.S. bankruptcy
protection.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals; Editing by Howard
Goller and Alan Crosby)