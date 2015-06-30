Mexico won't send candidate to Miss Universe over Trump comments-Televisa

MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexico will not send a
contestant to this year's Miss Universe pageant after part owner
and TV personality Donald Trump made comments insulting
Mexicans, Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Monday.
Televisa and former Miss Universe Lupita Jones
organize a pageant to select a Mexican candidate for the
contest.
U.S. broadcaster NBC has also said it would no longer air
the pageant after Trump described migrants from Mexico as
drug-runners and rapists.
Trump made the comments when he announced earlier this month
he was seeking the Republican nomination for the 2016 U.S.
presidential election.
"For Televisa, any commercial relationship with the Miss
Universe pageant and with the companies of the Trump
organization is unacceptable," Televisa said in a statement.
A spokesman said the release meant that a Mexican contestant
would not be sent to the pageant.
The announcement came four days after Spanish-language
Univision, part-owned by Televisa, said it would not air the
Miss USA pageant on July 12 and severed ties to the Miss
Universe Organization.
Ora TV, a Television company co-founded by Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim and TV personality Larry King has also
canceled a program it was working on with some of Trump's
companies, Slim's spokesman said earlier on Monday.
Political analysts have said Trump, despite being one of
America's most recognizable figures, is considered a long shot
for the Republican Party nomination in the field of more than a
dozen candidates.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Paul Tait)