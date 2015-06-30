UPDATE 4-NBC fires Trump, drops pageants over candidate's insults to Mexicans

* NBC drops 'Miss USA' and 'Miss Universe' pageants
* Trump needs to find another partner to broadcast shows
* Defends remarks on illegal immigration
June 29 NBC cut ties with U.S. presidential
candidate Donald Trump and the "Miss USA" and "Miss Universe"
pageants on Monday after the real estate developer and TV
personality made comments insulting Mexicans earlier this month.
The pageants, part of a 50/50 joint venture with
NBCUniversal for the English-language broadcasts that together
have in the past year attracted 13 million viewers, would no
longer air on NBC "due to the recent derogatory statements by
Donald Trump regarding immigrants" the company said in a press
statement.
The decision by Comcast Corp-owned NBC was
announced four days after Spanish-language Univision
said it would not air the Miss USA pageant on July 12
and severed ties to the Miss Universe Organization. Trump's
lawyer said the billionaire would sue.
Trump, in announcing on June 16 that he was seeking the
Republican Party nomination for the November 2016 presidential
election, described migrants from Mexico to the United States as
drug-runners and rapists.
"They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're
rapists, and some I assume are good people," he said in opening
his campaign at Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.
Public outrage and pressure followed, then the decisions by
Univision and NBC. Trump needs to find another partner to help
fund and broadcast the shows or he must pick up all the costs
himself and find another media company to broadcast them.
Trump had already said that while he was running for the
White House he would not take part in "The Apprentice" reality
TV show on NBC, in which he uses "You're Fired!" as his
signature command to eliminate contestants.
NBC said sister show "Celebrity Apprentice" licensed from
United Artists Media Group would continue.
The last season of Celebrity Apprentice averaged about 7.6
million viewers, according to Nielsen, which measures
viewership.
Trump said on Monday that he stood by his comments.
"If NBC is so weak and so foolish to not understand the
serious illegal immigration problem in the United States,
coupled with the horrendous and unfair trade deals we are making
with Mexico, then their contract violating closure of Miss
Universe/Miss USA will be determined in court," Trump's
statement said.
The Miss USA show that aired on a Sunday in June 2014
averaged about 5.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. It
said the Miss Universe show that aired on a Sunday in January
2015 averaged about 7.7 million viewers. By comparison, the
series finale of popular TV period drama "Mad Men" drew 3.3
million.
In the aftermath of Trump's June 16 comments, Mexicans rich
and poor, cabinet ministers and staunch critics of the
government alike reacted angrily.
On Monday, a television company owned by Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim cancelled a project with Trump, Slim's spokesman and
son-in-law Arturo Elias said.
Ora TV, owned by Slim and TV personality Larry King, was
working with some of Trump's companies.
"His statement was totally out of line ... working with
someone so closed-minded was not going to work," Elias said,
adding that the comments were racist.
On Monday, when Trump spoke to a sold-out crowd of 350
people at the City Club in Chicago, a crowd of protesters, many
of them Latinos, demonstrated outside, Chicago media reported.
"Trump is a racist," they shouted.
Political analysts have said Trump, despite being one of
America's most recognizable figures, is considered a long shot
for the Republican Party nomination in the field of more than a
dozen candidates.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru, Jennifer Saba
in New York and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Grant
McCool; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa Shumaker)