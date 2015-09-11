UPDATE 1-Trump says bought NBC's share of Miss Universe Organization

(Adds Bloomberg and New York Post reports, Trump Organization
comment)
Sept 11 Republican presidential frontrunner
Donald Trump said on Friday he had bought NBC's share of the
Miss Universe Organization and that all lawsuits against the
media company had been settled.
"Just purchased NBC's half of the Miss Universe Organization
and settled all lawsuits against them. Now own 100% - stay
tuned!," the billionaire property developer said in a tweet.
Bloomberg later reported that Trump is in talks to sell the
newly acquired enterprise to media and entertainment company
WME/IMG. (bloom.bg/1M2r60H)
IMG, owned by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC and
Silver Lake Management, is keen on owning the entire
organization instead of just a stake, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The New York Post had reported in August that Ari Emanuel,
the owner of William Morris Endeavor, was among the top bidders
to buy Trump's stake in the organization. (pge.sx/1NmYnp9)
A Trump Organization spokeswoman declined to comment beyond
the tweet. WME/IMG was not immediately available for comment.
No financial details for either deal were given.
The Miss Universe Organization, which also runs the "Miss
USA" pageant, was a joint venture between Trump and Comcast
Corp's NBCUniversal.
NBCUniversal cut ties with Trump and the "Miss Universe" and
"Miss USA" pageants in June after the real estate magnate and TV
personality said some Mexican immigrants are rapists and
killers.
The same month, Spanish-language Univision refused
to air the Miss USA pageant and severed ties with the Miss
Universe Organization, prompting Trump to sue the company.
Trump is scheduled to appear on Jimmy Fallon's late-night
talk show on NBC later on Friday.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Savio D'Souza)