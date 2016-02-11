Trump, Univision settle lawsuit over Miss Universe pageant

NEW YORK Feb 11 Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he has settled a $500 million lawsuit against Spanish-language television network Univision Communications Inc over its decision not to broadcast the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul who won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday, said in a statement he was pleased with the settlement, which resolved a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)