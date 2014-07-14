Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel to close in September

July 14 The Trump Plaza Hotel is expected to close in September, making it the fourth casino to close this year in Atlantic City, the faltering New Jersey resort town.

Employees were notified of the expected closure on Monday, Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, the hotel's holding company, said in an emailed statement.

Trump Entertainment has been reviewing alternatives for the property, spokesperson Brian Cahill said.

The Press of Atlantic City newspaper said late on Friday that the seashore casino could shut its doors in September and lay off 1,000 workers.

Atlantic City, which once held a lucrative East Coast gambling monopoly, has fallen hard as new casinos open in the northeastern United States. Gaming revenue in the city has fallen to $2.8 billion, a little more than half its 2006 peak of $5.2 billion.

Other casinos such as The Atlantic Club casino was sold and shut down in January, while Caesars Entertainment Corp's Showboat, one of Atlantic City's largest properties, has announced it will close at the end of August.

The $2.4 billion Revel casino, the city's newest, has said it could close Aug. 18 if a buyer is not found. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)