Trump seeks pact to end union pension to save Atlantic City casino

Sept 29 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc is seeking to impose a new contract on its unionized workers and end pension contributions as part of a plan backed by billionaire Carl Icahn to save the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The company, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, is also seeking concessions from Atlantic City and New Jersey as part of a plan that includes a $100 million investment by funds controlled by Icahn, according to a court filing on Friday.

"Absent such concessions and funding, the Taj Mahal will close within the next few weeks and all union members' jobs will be lost," Trump Entertainment said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump Entertainment is seeking a court order to impose unilaterally a new union contract, which would run through 2017. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday before Judge Kevin Gross to consider the request.

Trump Entertainment filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month and shut its other Atlantic City hotel, the Plaza, bringing to four the number of the city's casinos that have closed this year. Atlantic City started the year with 12 casinos, but the casino attendance numbers have dwindled dramatically in recent years as neighboring states have embraced gaming as a way to boost government revenues.

Icahn is Trump Entertainment's main creditor. He is owed $286 million, and has proposed converting that debt into ownership of the company.

Trump Entertainment's Taj Mahal was the city's largest casino when it opened in 1990, and currently employs about 3,000. Of that, 1,136 are covered by a collective bargaining agreement with Unite Here Local 54, according to court documents.

Unite Here President Bob McDevitt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump Entertainment said in court filings the union was distributing flyers to encourage its members to rally against the company and to call the National Labor Relations Board.

The contract Trump Entertainment wants to impose would move unionized workers to a 401(k) defined contribution retirement plan. The company would end its health insurance coverage, but it would increase pay for full-time employees by $2,000 to help pay for purchasing insurance on exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act.

Separately, the company is seeking $25 million in tax credits, a freeze on its tax rate for five years and a reduction in its assessed value of its real estate - to $248 million for the Taj Mahal from $1 billion, according to court documents.

The bankruptcy filing is the fifth for the various owners of the two casinos, according to Fitch Ratings. Trump Entertainment emerged from its last bankruptcy in 2010, with a plan backed by Marc Lasry's Avenue Capital Management investment funds. Real estate developer Donald Trump held a minority stake, which he has said he no longer holds.

The case is In Re: Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-12103 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Gunna Dickson)