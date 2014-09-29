UPDATE 1-Trump seeks to end union pension to save Atlantic City casino

(Adds comment from union, Icahn and Atlantic City mayor)

By Tom Hals

Sept 29 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc is seeking to impose a new contract on its unionized workers and end pension contributions as part of a plan backed by billionaire Carl Icahn to save the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The company, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, is also seeking concessions from Atlantic City and New Jersey as part of a plan that includes a $100 million investment by funds controlled by Icahn, according to a court filing on Friday.

"Absent such concessions and funding, the Taj Mahal will close within the next few weeks and all union members' jobs will be lost," Trump Entertainment said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

The plan met immediate resistance from Taj Mahal's union as well as Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian.

Trump Entertainment is seeking a court order to impose unilaterally a new union contract, which would run through 2017. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday before Judge Kevin Gross to consider the request.

"Icahn Agency Services are seeking to take advantage of the Atlantic City crisis to do away with the health care thousands of South Jersey casino workers and their families have fought for and relied upon for over 30 years," said a statement from Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54.

Icahn, Trump's biggest creditor, calling the union accusations aimed at him "unbelievable," said in a statement he never had anything to do with the casino's management and that labor appeared unwilling to make concessions.

Trump Entertainment filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month and shut its other Atlantic City hotel, the Plaza, bringing to four the number of the city's casinos that have closed this year. Atlantic City started the year with 12 casinos, but the casino attendance numbers have dwindled dramatically in recent years as neighboring states have embraced gaming as a way to boost government revenues.

Trump Entertainment's Taj Mahal was the city's largest casino when it opened in 1990, and currently employs about 3,000. Of that, 1,136 are covered by a collective bargaining agreement with Unite Here Local 54, according to court documents.

The contract Trump Entertainment wants to impose would move unionized workers to a 401(k) defined contribution retirement plan. The company would end its health insurance coverage, but it would increase pay for full-time employees by $2,000 to help pay for purchasing insurance on exchanges set up under the Affordable Care Act.

Separately, the company is seeking $25 million in tax credits, a freeze on its tax rate for five years and a reduction in its assessed value of its real estate - to $248 million for the Taj Mahal from $1 billion, according to court documents.

Atlantic City's mayor told the Associated Press "we cannot afford those demands."

The case is In Re: Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-12103 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Gunna Dickson)