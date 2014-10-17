版本:
2014年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Judge denies stay pending appeal of its ruling ending Trump Entertainment labor pact

Oct 17 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc: * Bankruptcy judge denies stay pending appeal of its ruling ending Trump

Entertainment labor pact
