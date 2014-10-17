版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 18日 星期六 03:13 BJT

BRIEF-Judge says to allow Trump Entertainment to end collective bargaining pact

Oct 17 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc: * Bankruptcy judge says to grant motion allowing Trump Entertainment Resorts

Inc to end collective bargaining agreement * Bankruptcy judge says to issue written opinion on Trump Entertainment Resorts

labor pact next week * Ending Trump Entertainment labor pact is key to $100 million

rescue deal with carl Icahn to keep open taj mahal casino * Union tells court hearing it seeks stay pending appeal of ruling allowing

Trump Entertainment to end labor pact
