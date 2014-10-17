BRIEF-Judge says to allow Trump Entertainment to end collective bargaining pact

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines sees Q2 available seat miles up 16.7 pct - SEC Filing
* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%
Oct 17 Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc: * Bankruptcy judge says to grant motion allowing Trump Entertainment Resorts
Inc to end collective bargaining agreement * Bankruptcy judge says to issue written opinion on Trump Entertainment Resorts
labor pact next week * Ending Trump Entertainment labor pact is key to $100 million
rescue deal with carl Icahn to keep open taj mahal casino * Union tells court hearing it seeks stay pending appeal of ruling allowing
Trump Entertainment to end labor pact
* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. regulators on Friday filed civil charges against two former executives at government contractor L3 Technologies over accounting violations that led the company to improperly recognize $17.9 million in revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army.
* Says expects to spud first well on newly-aquired Permian basin acreage 'shortly'