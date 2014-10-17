版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 18日 星期六 03:34 BJT

Trump Entertainment gets OK to end labor pact at Atlantic City Taj Mahal casino

Oct 17 The owner of the bankrupt Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey received court approval on Friday to end its collective bargaining agreement, a key condition to clinching a $100 million rescue deal with billionaire Carl Icahn.

Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc said if it did not cease its obligation for pension contributions and healthcare benefits, it would have to close its Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Four casinos have closed this year in the seaside resort. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐