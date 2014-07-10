版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 23:02 BJT

TRW Automotive gets buyout offer from Germany's ZF - Bloomberg

July 10 Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with U.S. auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

ZF Friedrichshafen, which makes steering systems and chassis components, values TRW at around $11 to $12 billion although no specific price has been discussed, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/U5p7CG) (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐