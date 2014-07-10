TRW Automotive gets buyout offer from Germany's ZF - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy reports FY 2016 financial results
* Hemisphere Energy announces year-end 2016 financial and operating results
July 10 Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in early-stage buyout talks with U.S. auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZF Friedrichshafen, which makes steering systems and chassis components, values TRW at around $11 to $12 billion although no specific price has been discussed, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/U5p7CG) (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Hemisphere Energy announces year-end 2016 financial and operating results
* Encana firmly on track to maximize value from its condensate-rich Montney asset
* Eastmain Resources Inc. announces amendments to RSU plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: