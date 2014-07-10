TRW Automotive confirms getting takeover offer

BRIEF-Hemisphere Energy reports FY 2016 financial results
* Hemisphere Energy announces year-end 2016 financial and operating results
July 10 Auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp said it had received a preliminary takeover proposal and was in the process of evaluating the offer.
Bloomberg reported earlier that TRW had received a takeover approach from German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG , citing a person familiar with the matter.
TRW Automotive did not name any buyer in its statement.
The company said it had hired Goldman Sachs & Co as its financial adviser. (Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Hemisphere Energy announces year-end 2016 financial and operating results
* Encana firmly on track to maximize value from its condensate-rich Montney asset
* Eastmain Resources Inc. announces amendments to RSU plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: