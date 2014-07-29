TRW Automotive revenue rises, beats analyst expectations

DETROIT, July 29 Auto supplier TRW Automotive
Holdings Corp on Tuesday easily beat Wall Street
second-quarter profit expectations as revenue grew 2 percent to
$4.59 billion.
The company's net profit rose 7 percent to $265 million, or
$2.27 per diluted share, from $248 million, or $1.99 per diluted
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, TRW's earnings were $2.32 per
share, from $2.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings excluding one-time items
of $2.12 per share.
"TRW is well positioned to reach its full year goals given
the Company's strong operating performance achieved through the
first half of 2014," said Chief Executive John Plant.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)