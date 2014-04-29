TRW Automotive profit rises 23 pct as sales in China increase

April 29 Auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in China.

First-quarter profit rose to $199 million, or $1.68 per share, from $162 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $4.4 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)