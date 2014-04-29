TRW Automotive profit rises 23 pct as sales in China increase

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in China.
First-quarter profit rose to $199 million, or $1.68 per share, from $162 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $4.4 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V