TRW shareholders approve plans for takeover by ZF

FRANKFURT Nov 20 Shareholders in auto supplier
TRW approved a $12.4 billion takeover by Germany's ZF
Friedrichshafen, the companies said on Thursday,
creating a new global automotive supply powerhouse to rival
Bosch.
Shareholders representing 79 percent of TRW's equity capital
voted in favour of the takeover, ZF and TRW said in a statement.
In September, ZF, which helps carmakers develop
hybrid-powered drivetrains, made a $105.60 in cash offer for
each TRW share.
TRW, based in Livonia, Michigan, is a global maker of air
bags, electronics, and braking and steering equipment for cars.
It sells to nearly all major automakers, including Ford Motor
Co and General Motors Co.
