German car parts maker ZF offers EU concessions in $13.5 bln TRW deal

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
BRUSSELS Feb 20 German car parts company ZF Friedrichshafen has offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union approval for its $13.5 billion takeover of U.S. rival TRW Automotive Holdings.
The European Commission will now decide by March 12 instead of Feb. 25 whether to clear the deal, the EU executive said in a filing on its website on Friday. It did not provide details of the concessions submitted on Thursday.
ZF sold its steering systems business to German industrial group Robert Bosch in September last year in an effort to remove possible regulatory concerns over its TRW acquisition.
TRW makes car safety products such as brakes and air bags and counts Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen among its clients.
ZF Friedrichshafen supplies chassis components to Audi , BMW and other carmakers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)