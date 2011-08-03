UPDATE 3-TRW profit beats Street, raises 2011 sales outlook

* Q2 EPS ex-items $1.99 vs Street view $1.71

* Sales $4.23 bln vs Street view $4.04 bln

* Raises forecast for full-year auto production in Europe

* Shares up 4.4 pct (Adds company comments, details, background, stock movement)

DETROIT, Aug 3 Auto parts maker TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and boosted its full-year sales outlook as customers, mostly in North America, increased vehicle production.

Shares in the maker of safety electronics and airbags were up 4.4 percent in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Net income in the second quarter rose to $293 million, or $2.21 a share, from $227 million, or $1.78 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.99 a share, above the $1.71 that analysts on average had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 16 percent to $4.23 billion, above the $4.04 billion analysts expected. Excluding currency effects, sales rose 6 percent. Currency translation boosted sales by about $325 million in the quarter.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company sees 2011 full-year sales of $16.2 billion to $16.4 billion, with third-quarter sales of $3.9 billion.

The company expects third-quarter sales to benefit from currency translation by $250 million to $275 million, but to contribute little or nothing to profits.

In May, TRW raised its full-year sales outlook to between $15.7 billion and $16 billion.

Analysts were expecting full-year sales of $16.06 billion and third-quarter sales of $3.82 billion.

TRW reaffirmed that it expects the auto industry's full-year production in North America to be 13 million vehicles. It boosted its outlook for Europe to 20 million vehicles from the 19.3 million it forecast in May.

The company also said it still expects net costs for the year related to commodities and other inflationary headwinds to be in the range of $100 million to $120 million.

TRW officials provided no new comments or updates on the antitrust probes it faces in the United States and Europe.

Earlier this month, TRW said it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding an antitrust investigation. [ID:nL3E7IB220]

The company, which has said it cannot estimate the financial impact resulting from the probe, said on June 7 that European antitrust authorities had visited some of its locations in Germany to obtain information in connection with an anti-competitive investigation.

TRW reiterated that it is cooperating with the various authorities.

TRW shares were up $2.04 to $48.37 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Derek Caney, John Wallace and Tim Dobbyn)