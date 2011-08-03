UPDATE 3-TRW profit beats Street, raises 2011 sales outlook

* Q2 EPS ex-items $1.99 vs Street view $1.71
* Sales $4.23 bln vs Street view $4.04 bln
* Raises forecast for full-year auto production in Europe
* Shares up 4.4 pct
DETROIT, Aug 3 Auto parts maker TRW Automotive
Holdings Corp TRW.N posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly
profit and boosted its full-year sales outlook as customers,
mostly in North America, increased vehicle production.
Shares in the maker of safety electronics and airbags were
up 4.4 percent in early afternoon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Net income in the second quarter rose to $293 million, or
$2.21 a share, from $227 million, or $1.78 a share, in the
year-earlier quarter.
Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.99 a share, above
the $1.71 that analysts on average had expected, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 16 percent to $4.23 billion, above the $4.04
billion analysts expected. Excluding currency effects, sales
rose 6 percent. Currency translation boosted sales by about
$325 million in the quarter.
The Livonia, Michigan-based company sees 2011 full-year
sales of $16.2 billion to $16.4 billion, with third-quarter
sales of $3.9 billion.
The company expects third-quarter sales to benefit from
currency translation by $250 million to $275 million, but to
contribute little or nothing to profits.
In May, TRW raised its full-year sales outlook to between
$15.7 billion and $16 billion.
Analysts were expecting full-year sales of $16.06 billion
and third-quarter sales of $3.82 billion.
TRW reaffirmed that it expects the auto industry's
full-year production in North America to be 13 million
vehicles. It boosted its outlook for Europe to 20 million
vehicles from the 19.3 million it forecast in May.
The company also said it still expects net costs for the
year related to commodities and other inflationary headwinds to
be in the range of $100 million to $120 million.
TRW officials provided no new comments or updates on the
antitrust probes it faces in the United States and Europe.
Earlier this month, TRW said it had received a subpoena
from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding an antitrust
investigation. [ID:nL3E7IB220]
The company, which has said it cannot estimate the
financial impact resulting from the probe, said on June 7 that
European antitrust authorities had visited some of its
locations in Germany to obtain information in connection with
an anti-competitive investigation.
TRW reiterated that it is cooperating with the various
authorities.
TRW shares were up $2.04 to $48.37 in afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
