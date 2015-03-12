ZF wins conditional EU approval for $13.5 bln TRW acquisition

BRUSSELS, March 12 German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen secured European Union antitrust
clearance on Thursday for its proposed $13.5 billion takeover of
TRW Automotive Holdings Corp after agreeing to sell the
U.S. peer's chassis components unit.
ZF, which supplies chassis components to Audi, BMW
and others, wants to boost its presence in the
potentially lucrative self-driving car market via the deal.
The European Commission said the sale of TRW's chassis
components unit, including plants, intellectual property rights
and supply contracts, would remove the overlap between the two
companies in this area.
"The divestments would allow the entry of an additional
manufacturer and supplier of these products," the EU competition
authority said in a statement.
Reuters was the first to report the imminent EU approval for
the deal on March 4.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)