TRW 4th-quarter profit tops estimates

Feb 13 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp,
which is being acquired by German supplier ZF Friedrichshagen AG
, on Friday reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit that
topped estimates.
The supplier of automotive safety systems posted profit,
excluding items, of $268 million, or $2.31 a share. Analysts
expected $1.87. Including one-time charges related to pensions
and restructuring, it had a loss of $360 million, or $3.22 a
share, compared with a profit of $363 million, or $3.00 a share,
in the year-earlier period.
TRW agreed in September to be acquired by Friedrichshagen AG
in a transaction valued at $13.5 billion. The transaction is
expected to be closed in the first half.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)