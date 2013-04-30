TRW posts strong profit, boosts full-year sales outlook

DETROIT, April 30 Auto parts supplier TRW
Automotive Holdings Corp on Tuesday posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and improved its
full-year sales outlook, raising its forecasts for industry
vehicle production in North America and Europe.
Net income in the first quarter fell 21 percent to $162
million, or $1.29 a share, compared with $206 million, or $1.59
a share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.51 a share,
7 cents stronger than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had expected.
Revenue edged up slightly to $4.21 billion, above the $4.13
billion analysts had expected.
Livonia, Michigan-based TRW, which makes braking systems,
seat belts and airbags, said it expects full-year sales in the
range of $16.6 billion to $16.9 billion. That was up from its
February forecast of $16.4 billion to $16.7 billion.