Tsakos Energy loss narrows on lower fuel prices

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 3 Tanker operator Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as lower fuel prices pushed bunker costs down.
U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent from last year to average $93 per barrel in April-June.
Net loss narrowed to $5.7 million, or 10 cents per share, for the second quarter from $18.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, net of voyage expenses and commissions, rose 12.7 percent to $72 million. Voyage revenue dipped marginally to $99 million.
Analysts on average had expected Tsakos to post a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $71.38 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Athens, Greece-based company closed at $4.74 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.