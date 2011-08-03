CORRECTED-(July 28)-UPDATE 1-Tsakos Energy Q2 loss wider-than-expected

(Corrects July 28 story throughout to show that in the year-ago quarter, the company posted a profit, not loss. Also corrects to say TCE number was $16,426, not $16.4 million, per ship per day)

* Q2 Adj loss/shr $0.31 vs est $0.24 loss/shr

* Q2 TCE per ship/day down 25 pct to $16,426 (Follows alerts)

July 28 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd , a marine oil and petroleum product transporter, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by a decline in freight charges.

For the April-June quarter, the Athens, Greece-based company posted a loss of $18.1 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with a profit of $8.5 million, or 22 cents per share, a year-ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 31 cents per share.

Voyage revenue dropped 10 percent to $101.3 million.

Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) per ship per day dropped by one-fourth to $16,426.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to incur a loss of 24 cents a share on revenue of $71.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $9.21 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Prem Udyabhanu)