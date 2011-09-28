UPDATE 1-Tsakos Energy Navigation signs time charter deals for 8 vessels

* Says charters range in duration between 1-3.5 years
* Says charters are expected to contribute minimum revenues
of $140 mln
* Says 4 vessels fixed on a minimum with profit-sharing
arrangements
* Says other 4 chartered on fixed rates
(Follows alerts)
Sept 28 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd , a
marine oil and petroleum product transporter, said it has signed
time-charter agreements for eight of its vessels.
A time charter is a contract for hiring a ship for a
specified period.
The company said the charters -- expected to contribute at
least $140 million in revenue -- ranged from one to
three-and-a-half years in duration.
"The sum of all chartering activity of late is expected to
generate approximately $1 billion in total gross revenues to the
company," Tsakos Energy said in a statement.
The company said 73 percent of remaining available days for
the year had been fixed with minimum expected revenues of $104
million and 56 percent for 2012 with minimum revenues at $175
million, as of September 28.
Tsakos Energy's shares closed at $5.89 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)