UPDATE 1-Tsakos Energy Navigation signs time charter deals for 8 vessels

Sept 28 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd , a marine oil and petroleum product transporter, said it has signed time-charter agreements for eight of its vessels.

A time charter is a contract for hiring a ship for a specified period.

The company said the charters -- expected to contribute at least $140 million in revenue -- ranged from one to three-and-a-half years in duration.

"The sum of all chartering activity of late is expected to generate approximately $1 billion in total gross revenues to the company," Tsakos Energy said in a statement.

The company said 73 percent of remaining available days for the year had been fixed with minimum expected revenues of $104 million and 56 percent for 2012 with minimum revenues at $175 million, as of September 28.

Tsakos Energy's shares closed at $5.89 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)