BRIEF-Tsakos Energy Navigation Q3 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd : * Reports nine-month and third quarter financial results for the period ended
September 30, 2013 * Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $73.8 million * Says average daily operating costs per vessel were $7,483 in the third
quarter of 2013 compared to $7,663 * Q3 loss per share $0.04 * Says as of mid-November 2013, the company had 73% of its remaining 2013 days
fixed * Says for charters that span beyond 2015, the company expects another $534
million in minimum contracted revenues * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.