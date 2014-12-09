MOVES-TSB Bank names Craig Bundell head of credit cards business

Dec 9 TSB Bank Plc, a subsidiary of TSB Banking Group Plc, appointed Craig Bundell as head of credit cards business, effective immediately.

Bundell will report to product director Jatin Patel, the UK-based banking services provider said.

He joins from Mastercard Inc where he was vice president, European business.

Bundell has also worked at Banco Santander SA 's UK cards division, Visa Europe Ltd, HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)