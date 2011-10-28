TSE CEO: expects about IPOs this year to almost double

TOKYO Oct 28 The Tokyo Stock Exchange expects initial public offerings this year to be almost double the number of listings conducted in 2010, the bourse's CEO said Friday.

"IPOs finally appear to be picking up," Atsushi Saito told a regular news conference.

So far this year the Tokyo bourse has listed 37 companies on its main exchange and Mothers index for high growth companies. That compares with 26 last year and 24 in 2009.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Tim Kelly)