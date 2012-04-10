版本:
TSE, Daiwa to set up securities exchange in Myanmar -NHK

TOKYO, April 11 The Tokyo Stock Exchange and Daiwa Securities Group have agreed with Myanmar's central bank to set up a securities exchange in Myanmar, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

They aim to establish a securities exchange by 2015 and help the newly emerging economy develop financial infrastructure, NHK reported.

