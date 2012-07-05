Japan fair trade commission OKs TSE-OSE merger-bourses

BRIEF-Bunzl to acquire U.S-based Diversified Distribution Systems
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's competition authority has approved a merger between the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange, the bourses said on Thursday.
The Japan Fair Trade Commision notified the two exchanges that it would not issue a cease-and-desist order for the merger, the exchanges said in a joint statement.
The bourses said it cleared the way for their scheduled merger on Jan 1 next year, pending shareholder approvals.
March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 1 Fashion house BCBG Max Azria Group LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, the latest casualty in the struggling U.S. retail sector, as shoppers abandon malls in favor of internet shopping.