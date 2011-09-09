Tokyo, Osaka bourses may extend merger talks-source

TOKYO, Sept 9 Merger talks between the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange could take longer than expected and may not conclude before the Tokyo bourse decides by next month whether it will list its shares this business year, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Talks between the two that aim to hammer out a basic merger agreement as soon as September have so far been unable to find common ground, the source said on condition he was not identified.

While the TSE has proposed a tender offer bid for some or all of its Osaka rival's stock, the Osaka exchange prefers a share swap to combine operations. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)