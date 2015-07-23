Tsinghua chief says still discussing potential deal with Micron

TAIPEI, July 23 China's Tsinghua Holdings is
still discussing a potential deal to buy U.S. chipmaker Micron
Technology Inc and hopes it could eventually go through,
the state-backed investment company's chairman told Reuters on
Thursday.
Xu Jinghong, chairman of Tsinghua Holdings, parent company
of Tsinghua Unigroup, said it has not received any directive
from Chinese government about the potential $23 billion offer.
"It would be of great significance to China's domestic
semiconductor industry," Xu told Reuters, speaking on the
sidelines of a business event in Taipei. "We hope the deal can
eventually come through."
Xu said his firm hasn't had any discussions with U.S.
regulators about a deal. Micron has told Tsinghua its offer is
not realistic because U.S. authorities would block the deal due
to national security concerns, according to people familiar with
the matter.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)