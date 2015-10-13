China's Tsinghua Unigroup hires head of Micron's Taiwan JV - source

TAIPEI/BEIJING Oct 13 Chinese state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup has hired Charles Kau, the chief of Micron Technology Inc's Taiwanese joint venture, as its global executive vice president, a person familiar with the matter said.

Kau is the chairman of Inotera Memories Inc, a joint venture between the U.S. company and Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corp.

Last week Kau resigned from his position as president of Nanya Technology, although he continued as a board member of the company and as chairman of Inotera.

Nanya Technology appointed one of its veteran executives, Pei-Ing Lee, as successor. Lee said on Monday during an earnings conference that the company tried to keep Kau and asked him to reconsider his decision.

Kau's hiring comes about three months after Tsinghua made an informal $23 billion takeover offer for Micron that was rejected out-of-hand by the Idaho-based company's leadership, although the Chinese side has not given up on a deal, sources have said.

Kau, who played a role in the discussions between Tsinghua and Micron, will split his time between Beijing and Taiwan, the source said, adding that his precise role in Tsinghua was yet to be finalised.

Micron was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by J.R. Wu and Gerry Shih; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)