TSMC will be sole supplier of processors for next iPhones -Electronic Times

SEOUL Feb 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) will be the exclusive supplier of mobile processors for Apple Inc's next iPhones, South Korea's Electronic Times reported on Thursday citing unnamed industry sources.

TSMC beat rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to make the processors using 10-nanometre manufacturing technology, the report said. Samsung and TSMC both supply the processors for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)