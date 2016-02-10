TSMC will be sole supplier of processors for next iPhones -Electronic Times

Telecoms company Avaya files for bankruptcy
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
SEOUL Feb 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) will be the exclusive supplier of mobile processors for Apple Inc's next iPhones, South Korea's Electronic Times reported on Thursday citing unnamed industry sources.
TSMC beat rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to make the processors using 10-nanometre manufacturing technology, the report said. Samsung and TSMC both supply the processors for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)
Jan 19 A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators are expected on Thursday to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a man whose Tesla collided with a truck while he was using its semi-autonomous driving system and not seek a vehicle recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.