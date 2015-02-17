版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 14:25 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$785 million

Feb 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$785 million ($24.90 million) from Lam Research International Sarl.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐