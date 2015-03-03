版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 14:39 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$2.0 billion

March 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.0 billion ($63.75 million) from Yankey Engineering Co Ltd and Lam Research International Sarl

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3750 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐