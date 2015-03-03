BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$2.0 billion

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
March 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.0 billion ($63.75 million) from Yankey Engineering Co Ltd and Lam Research International Sarl
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.