BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Lam Research for T$889.95 mln

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit rises 31 pct
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
HONG KONG Oct 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Lam Research International Sarl for T$889.95 million (29.29 million US dollar)
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock