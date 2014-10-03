版本:
BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Lam Research for T$889.95 mln

HONG KONG Oct 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment from Lam Research International Sarl for T$889.95 million (29.29 million US dollar)

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3880 Taiwan dollar)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
