BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment for T$8.65 bln

* Says orders machinery equipment from KLA-Tencor Corp. , ASML Hong Kong Ltd. and Carl Zeiss SMS Gmbh for a total of T$8.65 billion (280.16 million US dollar)

