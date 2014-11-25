版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 15:00 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment for T$8.65 bln

Nov 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment from KLA-Tencor Corp. , ASML Hong Kong Ltd. and Carl Zeiss SMS Gmbh for a total of T$8.65 billion (280.16 million US dollar)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.8750 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
