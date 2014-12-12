版本:
BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment for T$570 mln

Dec 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment for T$570 million ($18.21 million)from Applied Materials South East Asia Pacific Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12AYSZ5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
