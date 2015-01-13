版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment from Nanometrics Inc for T$652 million

Jan 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders equipment for T$652 million ($20.49 million) from Nanometrics Incorporated

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.8200 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
