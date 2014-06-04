版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 4日 星期三 16:40 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery worth T$2 bln from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials

June 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.0 billion ($66.65 million) from Tokyo Electron and Applied Materials South East Asia Pacific

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/jac89v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.0075 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐